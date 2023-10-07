Godsey & Gibb Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,788 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. VMware accounts for 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Up 1.2 %

VMware stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VMware

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.