Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 791,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,224 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE:T opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.