Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 791,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,224 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.