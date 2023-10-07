Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $148.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.73. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

