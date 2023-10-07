Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aflac by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 947,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after buying an additional 94,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Aflac by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 308,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,803,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $77.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

