Godsey & Gibb Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.