Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

