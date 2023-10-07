Godsey & Gibb Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 2.0% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,058,000 after buying an additional 2,029,807 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,263,000 after purchasing an additional 890,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,910,000 after purchasing an additional 310,191 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

