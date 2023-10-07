Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 147 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $113.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

