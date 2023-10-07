Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc. owned 0.05% of Fastenal worth $18,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

