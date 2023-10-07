Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.51 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.60.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.