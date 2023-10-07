Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Has $25.23 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lessened its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,400 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises about 12.1% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $25,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Z

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.