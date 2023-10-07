Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $250.07 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $148.18 and a 1-year high of $277.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.