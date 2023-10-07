Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 58.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,603,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

