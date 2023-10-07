Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.32 ($0.03). Approximately 1,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 19,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £942,050.00 and a PE ratio of 5.68.

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

Gulf Investment Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gulf Investment Fund’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.