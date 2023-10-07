Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,913 shares of company stock worth $6,947,523. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Halliburton by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after buying an additional 1,120,274 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

