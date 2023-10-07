Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.56.
Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $32,167,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $22,744,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 288.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 648,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 481,635 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hancock Whitney stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.
