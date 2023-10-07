Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Shares Up 0.3%

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64. 3,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCOM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 131,223 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 538,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

About Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

