HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCI. Compass Point boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HCI Group Stock Up 2.0 %

HCI opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.85 million. Analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.15%.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after buying an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,632,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 859.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

