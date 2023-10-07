Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.99. 29,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 87,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

