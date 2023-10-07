Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Down 0.4%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.85 and last traded at $64.85. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.

Hills Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

