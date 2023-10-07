Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

(Get Free Report

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.