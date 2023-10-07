Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 88.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average of $195.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

