Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Up 5.4 %

HZM stock opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.06 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.84.

About Horizonte Minerals

Further Reading

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

