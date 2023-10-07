Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Up 5.4 %
HZM stock opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.06 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.84.
About Horizonte Minerals
