HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Down 4%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 210,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 178,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
HPQ Silicon Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26.
About HPQ Silicon
HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.
