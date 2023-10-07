Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $32,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.53.

HUM stock opened at $498.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

