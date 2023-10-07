Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. 814,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,438,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 7,227.28%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

