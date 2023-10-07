i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.51 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 267,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 206,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

i-nexus Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.04.

About i-nexus Global

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

