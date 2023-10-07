IDT (NYSE:IDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

IDT Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE IDT opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $693.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. IDT has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 60.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of IDT by 94.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 34.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

