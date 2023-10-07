Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.72

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.72 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 65315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.39 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

