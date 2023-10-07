ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,545,081 shares of company stock worth $25,378,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.11. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

