Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INFN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Get Infinera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INFN

Infinera Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Infinera

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.