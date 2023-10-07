Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Innodata has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.12 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
