Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Innodata Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Innodata has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.12 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

Institutional Trading of Innodata

In other Innodata news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 6,600 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Innodata news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 6,600 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 23,383 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $345,366.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,339,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,037 shares of company stock worth $1,623,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

