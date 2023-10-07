Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Shares Down 0.1%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 89.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 88.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 2,306.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 241.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (TSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY, QQQ and IWM shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. TSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.