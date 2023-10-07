Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 13,188 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $1,141,025.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,734,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $1,135,750.56.

On Friday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,145,773.44.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $1,156,323.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $1,157,906.40.

On Friday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,132,624.10.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,373,691.32.

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 25,987 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $2,355,461.68.

On Friday, September 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62.

On Monday, September 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.