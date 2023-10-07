Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,556 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

