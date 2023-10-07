Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells 20,903 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $164,924.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 546,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zuora by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zuora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 467,201 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

