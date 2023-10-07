Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 3,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 46,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

