Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

