Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Shares Down 8%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 82,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 103,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Interactive Strength Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46.
Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Strength Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Strength
Interactive Strength Company Profile
Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Interactive Strength
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.