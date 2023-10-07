Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Shares Down 8%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 82,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 103,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Interactive Strength Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Strength Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interactive Strength stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Interactive Strength Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRNR Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Interactive Strength as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

