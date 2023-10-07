International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Trading Up 0.7%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
International Container Terminal Services Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.
About International Container Terminal Services
International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.
