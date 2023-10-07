International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,087 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $62.99 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.