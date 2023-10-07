International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Up 2.6%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.02. Approximately 62,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 605,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

INSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,528,395 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 593,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

