International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 million, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
