International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 million, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.