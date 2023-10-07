inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in inTEST by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in inTEST by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

