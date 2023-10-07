Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Raul Vazquez Sells 1,938 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuit stock opened at $533.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.63 and a 200 day moving average of $470.89. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

