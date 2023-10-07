Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 457,198 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 3.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $223,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $295.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

