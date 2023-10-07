Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 865,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.