Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,767,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,277,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,515,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 147,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.45. 158,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,290. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

