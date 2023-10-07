Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,161 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for 4.2% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned about 0.86% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

