IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 1,646 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $84.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average of $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.90. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

